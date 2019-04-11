Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Positive Manchester United Can Score at Camp Nou

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident his team can pull off another comeback in the UEFA Champions League, and that the Red Devils will have their chances to score in the return leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana walked out of Wednesday's first leg at Old Trafford with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an own goal from Luke Shaw.

Per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, Solskjaer said a comeback in Spain would be a bigger achievement than what his team did against Paris Saint-Germain, but it can be done:

"It would be a greater achievement because of the history of Barcelona but we can do it—we're still in this tie. We'll go there with work to be done but chances. It's a tough one but we've done that before. We'll go there with the knowledge that we can score.

[…] "To do it would be an even greater achievement than that. But the PSG performance gives us the hope and belief that we can do it.

"We are playing against probably the favourites in this tournament and going to the Nou Camp is going to a challenge. With the history Barca have, and they are not used to losing at home but we can do it.

"We can carry a goal threat but we have to provide more ammunition and chances."

Here's a look at the only goal of the contest, which came after just 12 minutes (U.S. only):

Solskjaer also explained what went wrong on Wednesday night and reserved special praise for Barcelona great Lionel Messi:

"That little quality towards the end (was missing). But, you know, when you play against Barcelona you have to play a lot without the ball, and you might be a bit tired when you get the chances.

"There were plusses and negatives. We started sloppy and a bit nervous. After their goal we settled a bit. We played well, and we had some very good performances from individuals in midfield.

"It was a great goal and great movement from Messi and (Luis) Suarez. They're a little bit fortunate it comes off Luke and changed direction.

"Messi is a fantastic player. You see the cross for the goal, his awareness and technique. We did as well as we could against him and kept our shape."

Barcelona came into the tie as favourites and made good on their status on Wednesday, even if their performance was not what fans had expected. The Catalans stood out for their defensive solidity, rather than their attacking brilliance, keeping the hosts at bay throughout the night:

United's lack of impact in the attacking third will be a major concern ahead of the second leg, as Barcelona are expected to turn up the heat at home and chase goals more aggressively.

Things were no different in the previous round, however. PSG beat the Red Devils 2-0 at Old Trafford and had a major advantage going into the second leg, as Paul Pogba was suspended.

United completed a remarkable turnaround in Paris, however, winning 3-1 thanks to a late Marcus Rashford penalty.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes the team can find the net in Spain as well:

United will have to turn their recent form around in a big way to pull off another upset, however. The Premier League giants have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, whereas their defeat against PSG was their first under Solskjaer and came at a time when they were in sensational form.

The Red Devils will face West Ham on Saturday before traveling to Spain. The return leg will be played on Tuesday.