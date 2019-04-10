Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry's Ankle Injury Is 'Fine'; Warriors Not Concerned

Joseph Zucker
April 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 4: Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors reacts during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr played down any concerns about Stephen Curry's health heading into the NBA playoffs. 

According to the Mercury News' Mark Medina, Kerr told reporters Wednesday that Curry's right ankle is "fine" and that the team isn't worried about the injury.

During Golden State's 112-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, Curry was sizing up Jahlil Okafor off the dribble when he rolled his right ankle.

The team described the injury as a mild right foot sprain.

Some Warriors fans immediately jumped to the worst-case scenario. The two-time MVP battled ankle problems earlier in his career, and his availability is one of the few things that can seriously jeopardize Golden State's title hopes.

When they're locked in and focused, the Warriors are essentially untouchable. If Curry is unavailable or even less than 100 percent, they suddenly become a little more vulnerable.

According to NBA.com, Golden State has a 14.1 net rating with Curry on the court this season. That number drops to minus-4.1 when he's on the bench. Beyond the impact his long-range shooting and playmaking provides, he's a stabilizing influence.

It's not entirely coincidental the friction between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green became an issue when Curry was out nursing a groin injury.

Based on Kerr's comments, the Warriors appear to be just fine as they prepare for the postseason.

