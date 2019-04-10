Report: No. 1 Prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Promoted to Blue Jays Triple-A Team

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Baseball's No. 1 prospect is one step closer to the majors.

Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was promoted to Triple-A on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Canada Sports' Andrew Zuber. He went 4-for-15 with a double and a walk in four appearances at High-A to start the season. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

