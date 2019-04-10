Report: No. 1 Prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Promoted to Blue Jays Triple-A Team

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Baseball's No. 1 prospect is one step closer to the majors.

Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was promoted to Triple-A on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Canada Sports' Andrew Zuber. He went 4-for-15 with a double and a walk in four appearances at High-A to start the season.

