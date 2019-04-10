Patriots Rumors: Demaryius Thomas, T.J. Yeldon Visit New England in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas smiles as he takes the field against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

In keeping with their annual tradition of free-agent bargain shopping, the New England Patriots are hosting two veteran offensive players. 

Per ESPN's Field Yates, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and running back T.J. Yeldon visited the reigning Super Bowl champions Wednesday. 

                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Pats Sign TE Seferian-Jenkins

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Pats Sign TE Seferian-Jenkins

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Jones Visits the Patriots

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Daniel Jones Visits the Patriots

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Most Underrated Teams Heading into the Draft

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Most Underrated Teams Heading into the Draft

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Belichick Details How Patriots Swing Draft-Day Trades

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Belichick Details How Patriots Swing Draft-Day Trades

    Doug Kyed
    via NESN.com