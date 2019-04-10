Dwyane Wade Jokes Falling on Scorer's Table Was 'Another Reminder' to Retire

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Even though Dwyane Wade never seemed likely to rescind his decision to retire, the future Hall of Famer said the incident after the Miami Heat's 122-99 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday was a reminder it's time to walk away from the NBA.

Addressing the crowd after the game, Wade failed in his first attempt to jump on the scorer's table:

Following up on that "tragic" moment, Wade said on Twitter it was "another reminder" this is the right time for him to retire.

Falling on the table was about the only thing that went wrong for Wade in his final game in front of Heat fans at AmericanAirlines Arena. He scored 30 points and played a season-high 35 minutes in his first start of the season.

Wade's retirement tour isn't quite done yet. The 13-time All-Star will officially put a bow on his 16-year career against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday.