Report: Jeff Bower Expected to Be Hired as Suns VP of Basketball Operations

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Detroit Pistons General Manager Jeff Bower speaks about Blake Griffin joining a new NBA basketball game in Auburn Hills, Mich., Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are set to name Jeff Bower as the team's senior vice president of basketball operations, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Bower previously served as general manager with the then-New Orleans Hornets from 2005 to '10 and Detroit Pistons from 2014 to '18.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD: I Didn’t Choose My Shirt

    Anthony Davis says 'That's all folks' shirt was picked for him

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the Lakers Keep Walton and Pelinka Now?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Playoff Scenarios for Last Day of Regular Season 📝

    Seedings can change after tonight's games

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Playoff Scenarios for Last Day of Regular Season 📝

    Seedings can change after tonight's games

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team 📝

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Final Report Card Grades for Every Team 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report