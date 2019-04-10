Report: Jeff Bower Expected to Be Hired as Suns VP of Basketball Operations

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are set to name Jeff Bower as the team's senior vice president of basketball operations, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Bower previously served as general manager with the then-New Orleans Hornets from 2005 to '10 and Detroit Pistons from 2014 to '18.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

