Report: Luke Walton Participating in Player Exit Interviews as Lakers Head Coach

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, March 31, 2019. The Lakers won 130-102. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

With his future as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers uncertain after Tuesday's season finale, head coach Luke Walton was involved in one key end-of-season formality with the team. 

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Walton took part in the Lakers' exit meetings as head coach at their training facilities Wednesday morning. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

