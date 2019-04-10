Report: Luke Walton Participating in Player Exit Interviews as Lakers Head Coach

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

With his future as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers uncertain after Tuesday's season finale, head coach Luke Walton was involved in one key end-of-season formality with the team.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Walton took part in the Lakers' exit meetings as head coach at their training facilities Wednesday morning.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.