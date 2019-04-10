Lakers News: Magic Johnson Thanks Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, More After Resigning

Lakers News: Magic Johnson Thanks Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, More After ResigningApril 10, 2019
Magic Johnson thanked members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization—including owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton—Wednesday morning after resigning as the team's president of basketball operations Tuesday night.
He posted the message of gratitude on Twitter:
Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson
Thank you to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, General Manager Rob Pelinka, Coach Luke Walton, the Lakers players & the entire basketball operations staff for the tremendous opportunity to serve as the President of Basketball Operations for the @Lakers. I will always be a Laker for life.
