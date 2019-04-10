Lakers News: Magic Johnson Thanks Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, More After Resigning

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Magic Johnson thanked members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization—including owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton—Wednesday morning after resigning as the team's president of basketball operations Tuesday night.

He posted the message of gratitude on Twitter:



