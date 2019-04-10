Lakers News: Magic Johnson Thanks Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka, More After Resigning

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Magic Johnson speaks to reporters prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Johnson abruptly quit as the Lakers' president of basketball operations Tuesday night, citing his desire to return to the simpler life he enjoyed as a wealthy businessman and beloved former player before taking charge of the franchise just over two years ago. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Magic Johnson thanked members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization—including owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Luke Walton—Wednesday morning after resigning as the team's president of basketball operations Tuesday night.

He posted the message of gratitude on Twitter:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

