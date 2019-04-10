Masters Odds 2019 Tips for Golf-Betting Novices and Best Picks in the Field

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2019 Masters is almost upon us, and many fans will already be considering a wager or two ahead of the tournament's opening on Thursday.

Some bettors have already decided who to back to win the green jacket on Sunday:

For those who have not yet made their picks, here are the odds for a selection of the top players, courtesy of Caesars:

Rory McIlroy +800 (8-1)

Dustin Johnson +1000 (10-1)

Jordan Spieth +1200 (12-1)

Justin Rose +1400 (14-1)

Tiger Woods +1400 (14-1)

Jon Rahm +1600 (16-1)

Rickie Fowler +1600 (16-1)

Read on for a look at who the best picks might be at Augusta National, but first, here are some tips for golf-betting novices.

Tips

As one of the sport's most prestigious and high-profile events, the Masters often attracts a lot of casual golf fans.

Casual viewers may not have much experience when it comes to betting on events, or a great deal of prior knowledge when it comes to the form of each player heading into the tournament.

That's where the PGA Tour's official website can help. There you can find a comprehensive breakdown of how every player has fared this season, including where they finished at each tournament entered and their scores for each round.

On top of that, if you want to dig even deeper, the site also provides a statistical ranking of every player in a whole host of categories, from their average scoring per round to their average drive distance.

The European Tour's official website can be similarly helpful to consult before putting any money down.

Checking out how players have previously fared at the Masters might also be a good idea.

Jordan Spieth, for example, has endured a poor season—his best finish in nine stroke-play competitions is T30—but having finished in the top three at the Masters in four of his five appearances there, he perhaps has a better chance of achieving something than his current form would suggest.

Best Picks

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy might be the obvious choice as the favourite to win the tournament, but he's ahead of the field for a reason.

The 29-year-old has the potent combination of a strong record at Augusta and excellent form heading into the Masters.

He's played in eight PGA Tour events this season and he's finished in the top six on six occasions, with a win under his belt at the Players Championship in March.

The Northern Irishman has adopted a more relaxed mindset with impressive results:

The Masters is the only major he's yet to win, but he's got a good record there having finished in the top 10 in each of the last five years.

Heading into the tournament in such good form, this could be his year to finally take home the green jacket.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose has just unseated Dustin Johnson as golf's world No. 1, so he too might be a strong pick.

Like McIlroy, he too has performed well at the Masters over the years without winning it:

The Englishman has also impressed on both the PGA Tour and European Tour this season, picking up a win in each at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Turkish Airlines Open, respectively.

On the PGA Tour, he has four top-10 finishes from six events, and he ranks third for birdie average and 10th for scoring average.

Rose not only has a good chance of being in contention for the green jacket on Sunday, but he'd also yield greater winnings than McIlroy.