Eden Hazard Says He Will Decide Chelsea Future at the End of the Season

Eden Hazard has refused to reveal whether he will remain at Chelsea past the end of the season.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer and his contract at Stamford Bridge expires next year:

After Hazard's phenomenal two-goal performance against West Ham United on Monday, manager Maurizio Sarri said it would be difficult to keep the 28-year-old at the club if he wants to leave:

But Hazard has now said he is focused only on helping Chelsea finish the season strongly, per ESPN FC:

"I'm just focused on Chelsea. One month to play, top four, try to win the Europa League. For the fans I think the most important thing is when they see me on the pitch they just think that my head is with Chelsea. So we'll see after."

Despite Sarri having felt the wrath of Chelsea supporters several times in 2018-19, the Blues are in a decent position going into the campaign's closing stages.

They are among the favourites to win the UEFA Europa League and face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

And, following the win over West Ham, they are up to third in the Premier League:

Both competitions present Chelsea with an opportunity to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League having missed out in 2018-19.

That could be crucial to persuading Hazard to stay at Chelsea, as he hinted he does not like the idea of a second season outside Europe's premier club competition, per ESPN FC:

"Two years in a row not playing Champions League is hard for the players but also for the club. Chelsea has to play in Champions League every year, but it's hard because we are not the only team that is trying to play Champions League. But that's why we are doing everything at the moment to try and stay in the top four."

Given his quality, Hazard deserves to be playing in the Champions League, and he is unlikely to be short of suitors if he does look to force his way out of Chelsea in the summer.

Real are the clear front-runners, and they could afford the £100 million price tag the Blues have reportedly put on Hazard.