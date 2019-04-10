Dwyane Wade, Heat Eliminated from Playoffs After Pistons Win vs. Grizzlies

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Heat impressed in a 122-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, but it was to no avail as far as their postseason chances.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were officially eliminated from the playoff picture when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93.

