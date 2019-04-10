Dwyane Wade, Heat Eliminated from Playoffs After Pistons Win vs. Grizzlies

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade stands during a ceremony in his honor as he is playing his final home regular season game when the Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Miami. Wade is retiring at the end of the season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Heat impressed in a 122-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday at AmericanAirlines Arena, but it was to no avail as far as their postseason chances.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were officially eliminated from the playoff picture when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 100-93.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

