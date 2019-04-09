Video: Watch LeBron James, Allen Iverson, More Pay Tribute to Dirk Nowitzki

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Past and present NBA stars came out in full force to offer kind words Tuesday for Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who is considering retirement after his 21st NBA season:

LeBron James, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant and Gregg Popovich were among those who complimented Nowitzki in the tribute video.

The Mavs prepared in advance to honor Nowitzki in case this is his last ride. The 2006-07 MVP, who has played all 21 of his seasons in a Dallas uniform, hasn't made his retirement official yet. He gave reporters a status update during the All-Star Break:

If this is it for Nowitzki, then he is capping off a excellent Hall of Fame career. Entering Tuesday, Nowitzki has averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 years. He's a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA team member and the 2011 NBA Finals MVP. He earned that honor after the Mavs upset James and the Miami Heat.

Nowitzki scored a season-high 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting through three quarters of his team's last regular-season home game Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic, who will eventually assume Nowitzki's place as the face of the Mavs franchise, notched a triple-double in that same span.