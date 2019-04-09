Report: Magic Johnson Didn't Indicate to LeBron James, Jeanie Buss He'd Resign

Rob Goldberg
April 10, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss exchange a hug during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on March 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Magic Johnson gave no indication to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss or LeBron James that he would step down as the team's president of basketball operations.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Johnson and Buss had a three-hour meeting Monday discussing the direction of the team, but he didn't express "he no longer wanted to be part of it."

He also met with James and his agent Rich Paul on Saturday without indicating any plans to leave, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Johnson announced his decision in an impromptu press conference Tuesday:

"(Jeanie) doesn't know I'm standing here," he said of Buss, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

