Report: Magic Johnson Didn't Indicate to LeBron James, Jeanie Buss He'd Resign

Magic Johnson gave no indication to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss or LeBron James that he would step down as the team's president of basketball operations.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Johnson and Buss had a three-hour meeting Monday discussing the direction of the team, but he didn't express "he no longer wanted to be part of it."

He also met with James and his agent Rich Paul on Saturday without indicating any plans to leave, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Johnson announced his decision in an impromptu press conference Tuesday:

"(Jeanie) doesn't know I'm standing here," he said of Buss, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

