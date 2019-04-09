Watch Barack Obama Pay Tribute to Dwyane Wade Ahead of Star's Final Home Game

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28: Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade (C) shakes hands with President Barack Obama (R) during an event to honor the NBA champion Miami Heat in the East Room at the White House on January 28, 2013 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama congratulated the 2012 NBA champions for claiming their third NBA Championship by beating the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

On a night when the basketball world is honoring Dwyane Wade, even Barack Obama was kind enough to offer a tribute.

Obama offered some advice to Wade and thanked him for his 16-year career in a video that played during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Congratulations on a great run. I know what you're going through because saying goodbye to a career you love is never easy," Obama said. "I've been there. In my case, though, I didn't really have a choice. My knees were shot, so I had to give up basketball forever. You, on the other hand, look like you're still hoopin' out there, and I imagine it's a little tougher when you've just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history.

"For 16 years, you've given us high-wire dunks, big shots in big moments, more blocks than any guard in history. You were willing to sacrifice your body in the lane and sometimes sacrifice your ego in pursuit of a title. Whenever you got knocked down, you always showed us how to get back up. So you showed some Chicago spirit in you, and you did us proud. So from all of us who are fans of the game, we just want to congratulate you on an extraordinary career, a career for the record books. I hope that the next phase of your life is just as fulfilling and just as spectacular as this one has been."

Wade is playing in what could be his final home game at Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday before retiring. The Heat could make the playoffs but are facing an uphill battle with two games remaining. 

The Heat, along with a number of corporate partners, have spent the entire day releasing video packages to honor Wade's career on and off the floor.

That said, it's hard to top a message from a former president with whom you share a bond and a hometown. 

