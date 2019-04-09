Lakers News: Luke Walton Has 'No Anxiety' About Future Amid Job Security Rumors

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton told Dave McMenamin of ESPN that he has "no anxiety" regarding his future with the franchise:

The Lakers have gone 98-147 in Walton's three seasons, missing the playoffs each year. The 39-year-old previously led the Golden State Warriors to a 39-4 record as their interim head coach in place of Steve Kerr, who took a leave of absence to recover from back issues.

On Tuesday, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported on The Jump that Walton and Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson "haven't spoken in weeks."

However, Johnson told reporters Tuesday evening that he has stepped down from his post.

