Terry Rozier, Celtics Beat Wizards in Regular-Season Finale; Kyrie Irving Rests

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics relied on their reserves to end their season on a high note Tuesday with a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards.

Boston trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half but fought back and pulled away in the fourth quarter behind a balanced effort.

Terry Rozier had 21 points in the road win at Capital One Arena while many of the team's starters rested up for the playoffs. The Celtics will close the year with a 49-33 record after already clinching the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bradley Beal finished with 16 points in 17 minutes, but the Wizards' season ends at 32-50 after four straight losses—the organization's worst record in six years.

Terry Rozier Can Help Fuel Deep Celtics Run

A year ago at this time, an injury to Kyrie Irving appeared likely to derail the Celtics' playoff hopes until Rozier showed what he could do with extended minutes.

The guard went from an average of 11.3 points and 2.9 assists per game during the regular season to 16.5 points and 5.7 assists per game in the playoffs, including six 20-point outings as he helped Boston advance to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, Irving's return this year meant Rozier moved back to the bench, from which he has struggled to make as much of an impact. He only had four 20-point games in his first 78 appearances of the campaign.

"I couldn't wait for this year to be over," he said at shootaround before Tuesday's game, per John Karalis of MassLive.com. "I ain't gonna lie to you."

However, he was needed once again with most of the rotation on the sidelines:

With few alternatives on the floor, Rozier stole the show with 21 points in just 24 minutes, shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from three-point range.

The guard was aggressive on offense, showcasing his unique scoring ability:

This type of effort could be a huge boost for a Celtics team that has been a bit inconsistent this season.

Boston has the talent to win the Eastern Conference, but the squad will also be in danger in Round 1. The Indiana Pacers have allowed the fewest points per game in the NBA this season, and they won't give up many easy looks throughout the series.

Given the way Rozier can create opportunities for himself and others, he could be a difference-maker off the bench.

The key will be playing with the confidence he showed against the Wizards and not the past few weeks when he had 23 total points over the course of six games.

Rozier has disappeared at times, but the Celtics will have another weapon who can carry them in big moments if he can come close to his production in last year's playoffs. That could be enough to help the squad play deep into the postseason.

What's Next?

The fourth-seeded Celtics will host the Pacers in what should be a highly competitive first-round series. The Wizards will go into the offseason searching for answers after a lost season.