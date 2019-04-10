Paul George Buzzer-Beater Powers Thunder Past James Harden, Chris Paul, Rockets

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Paul George knocked down a game-winning three-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to defeat the Houston Rockets 112-111 on Tuesday at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Rockets guard James Harden, who had a game-high 39 points and 10 rebounds, missed a three-pointer as time expired.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook notched his eighth triple-double in 13 games with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

George had 27 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the 48-33 Thunder, who moved into the Western Conference's No. 6 seed with one game remaining.

Chris Paul added 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the 53-29 Rockets, who fell to the Western Conference's No. 3 seed.

The Rockets can still move up to No. 2 if the 53-28 Denver Nuggets lose to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Wednesday.

Rockets center Clint Capela added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

What's Next?

The Rockets' next game will be in the postseason, which begins Saturday. Their opponent has not yet been determined.

The Thunder will close the regular season on the road Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. They will clinch the sixth seed with a win.

