Antonio Brown Not Giving Media 'No More Ammo' After JuJu Smith-Schuster Drama

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is apparently now ready to focus on football.

In his latest tweet Tuesday, the Oakland Raiders receiver explained that he is done giving "ammo" to the media:

This comes after he feuded with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

Brown called out the fellow receiver Sunday for a fumble during a crucial Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints last season, and then he followed it up by sharing an old direct message from the younger player on Instagram:

However, the four-time All-Pro now says he is "ready to ball."

While the Raiders are likely excited to have a player with his talent on the roster, Brown has already brought quite a bit of drama in his first month with the team.