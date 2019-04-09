Antonio Brown Not Giving Media 'No More Ammo' After JuJu Smith-Schuster Drama

Antonio Brown Not Giving Media 'No More Ammo' After JuJu Smith-Schuster DramaApril 9, 2019
Antonio Brown is apparently now ready to focus on football.
In his latest tweet Tuesday, the Oakland Raiders receiver explained that he is done giving "ammo" to the media:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Not giving you media fakes no more ammo ........ enjoy my name AB !!! I am in Cali living ready to ball no nonsense !! You trollers troll ☠️! To good to worry #CallGod
This comes after he feuded with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.
Brown called out the fellow receiver Sunday for a fumble during a crucial Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints last season, and then he followed it up by sharing an old direct message from the younger player on Instagram:
Antonio Brown @AB84
Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Antonio Brown just put up a 2015 DM from JuJu asking for advice while at USC… https://t.co/fJPDs1XQtq
However, the four-time All-Pro now says he is "ready to ball."
While the Raiders are likely excited to have a player with his talent on the roster, Brown has already brought quite a bit of drama in his first month with the team.
Grades for Every Team's Offseason 📝