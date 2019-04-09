Report: Lakers' Jeanie Buss Has 'Complete Faith' in Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss hasn't wavered in her belief that president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka will turn the franchise around.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, Buss still has "complete faith" in Johnson and Pelinka as the Lakers begin their offseason following Tuesday's season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Buss has at least been consistent with her thoughts about Johnson and Pelinka in their key positions with the Lakers.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk prior to the start of free agency last year, Buss said she had "complete faith in our front office" to build the team.

That seemed to pay off when LeBron James signed with the Lakers. They got off to a 20-14 start this season before the four-time NBA MVP went down with a groin injury on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles has gone 17-30 in the past 47 games and will miss the postseason for the sixth straight year. The franchise has been embroiled in endless stories about tension in the locker room, particularly during February's trade deadline when virtually every player outside of James was rumored to be included in a proposed deal for Anthony Davis that didn't materialize.

Head coach Luke Walton has seemingly been on the hot seat since James signed his deal with the Lakers last July. ESPN's Jackie McMullan reported on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t CBS Sports' Chris Bengel) in January that James' camp "would prefer a coaching change."

All of those issues have resulted in the Lakers searching for answers this summer to maximize James' window while he's still close to his prime.

Johnson and Pelinka still have the keys to the car, but the Lakers' recent string of failures will likely put them under an intense microscope this summer.