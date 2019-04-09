Gonzalo Higuain: Difficult to Change Eden Hazard's Mind If He Wants Real Madrid

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain has said it's difficult to change a player's mind once they've decided upon joining a club, in reference to team-mate Eden Hazard's growing links with Real Madrid.

Hazard has long been associated with a move to Madrid and will enter the last year of his Chelsea contract in June. ESPN FC asked former Real forward Higuain about the chances of Hazard leaving for the Santiago Bernabeu and suggested his decision may already be made:

"What can I tell you? Those are things that involve the club executives and the desire of the player. When a player has a desire, it is difficult to change his mind.

"He is one of the best [in the world]. It is obvious that, when he is at this level, he gives you points, he gives you goals and the truth is that it is a great asset to have him with us.

"Here what matters is Eden's decision and the decision of the board. I cannot do anything. He has not asked me [about life in Madrid] but if it's what makes him happy, I wish him the best. I hope he can stay."

Sky Sports News reported Chelsea are holding out for a £100 million fee for their talisman, adding Los Blancos were increasingly confident of securing a transfer this summer.

Hazard scored a match-winning brace as the Blues beat West Ham United 2-0 on Monday. His opening effort was a reminder as to why he is deserving of a nine-figure price-tag despite being close to the end of his deal (U.S. only):

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri was quizzed by Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves after that win and said £100 million was "too cheap" for Hazard, though he did sound somewhat resigned to a parting of ways:

Hazard has spent almost seven years at Chelsea but has only one UEFA Champions League appearance to show for his European exploits since winning the UEFA Europa League in his first season at the club.

The 28-year-old is in the prime years of his career and has never hidden his admiration of Real, per Sky Sports. He said in October: "Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future."

The Bernabeu also looks a more tantalising destination again following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane, the manager who led Real to become the first team to win three consecutive Champions League crowns.

Nevertheless, there are obstacles on Real's side of the deal, as BBC Sport's Simon Stone attested:

Higuain likely didn't mean to give anything away regarding Hazard's personal indication towards a summer move, though he has experience in such matters after completing a number of high-profile transfers of his own.

As for whether Hazard could justify the reported price tag, his Premier League figures this season paint a picture as to why he's so highly valued:

Hazard will never get another chance like this to leave and realise his career dreams at one of the biggest clubs in the world, though Chelsea will hope there's still time to convince him his future lies in London.