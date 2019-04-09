Ex-Patriots DE Adrian Clayborn, Falcons Agree to 1-Year, $4M Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 11: Adrian Clayborn #94 leaves the field after the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn is returning to the place where he had his best success in the NFL, agreeing to terms with the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons announced Tuesday that Clayborn agreed to a one-year deal. 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Clayborn can earn up to $4 million in 2019. 

Clayborn previously spent three seasons with the Falcons from 2015-17, helping them reach Super Bowl LI after the 2016 campaign. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017, including a franchise-record six in one game against the Dallas Cowboys

When the Falcons opted not to re-sign Clayborn, he agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots last year. The 29-year-old recorded 2.5 sacks in 14 games and won Super Bowl LIII in February before being released last month. 

The Falcons will add Clayborn to a pass-rushing group that includes Vic Beasley, Takkarist McKinley and Grady Jarrett. Their defense finished tied for 22nd with 37 sacks in 2018, so bringing in more depth is a good way to boost that unit in their quest to challenge the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.

Related

    Sleeper QB Prospects Flying Under the Radar

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Sleeper QB Prospects Flying Under the Radar

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers Wasn't 100% Last Season

    - Couldn't see after 'scary' concussion - Dealt with knee fracture all year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Wasn't 100% Last Season

    - Couldn't see after 'scary' concussion - Dealt with knee fracture all year

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyler Murray Visiting Cardinals Again

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kyler Murray Visiting Cardinals Again

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Grades for Every Team's Offseason 📝

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Grades for Every Team's Offseason 📝

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report