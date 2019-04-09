Ex-Patriots DE Adrian Clayborn, Falcons Agree to 1-Year, $4M Contract

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn is returning to the place where he had his best success in the NFL, agreeing to terms with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons announced Tuesday that Clayborn agreed to a one-year deal.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Clayborn can earn up to $4 million in 2019.

Clayborn previously spent three seasons with the Falcons from 2015-17, helping them reach Super Bowl LI after the 2016 campaign. He recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2017, including a franchise-record six in one game against the Dallas Cowboys.

When the Falcons opted not to re-sign Clayborn, he agreed to a two-year deal with the New England Patriots last year. The 29-year-old recorded 2.5 sacks in 14 games and won Super Bowl LIII in February before being released last month.

The Falcons will add Clayborn to a pass-rushing group that includes Vic Beasley, Takkarist McKinley and Grady Jarrett. Their defense finished tied for 22nd with 37 sacks in 2018, so bringing in more depth is a good way to boost that unit in their quest to challenge the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South.