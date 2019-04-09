Report: Lakers' Rob Pelinka Told Larry Nance Jr. to Buy LA House Before Trade

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Larry Nance Jr. may be thankful that the Cleveland Cavaliers have given him an opportunity to develop, but last year's trade may have caught him by surprise.

On Feb. 8, 2018, Cleveland acquired Nance and Jordan Clarkson for guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Channing Frye and a protected first-round pick in a salary dump by L.A. While Nance knew there was a chance he could be traded, a previous conversation with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka gave him the impression he wouldn't be.

Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Tuesday that Nance had approached Pelinka to gain clarity on his future, as he and his fiancee were interested in buying a house. Per Oram, Pelinka told Nance he would not trade him unless the Lakers landed "one of the game's three best players." Multiple sources relayed to Oram that the general manager told Nance he'd be fine buying a house.

Fortunately for Nance, he and his fiancee never reached that point.

He told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times in November 2018 that he was "grateful for the trade" and "happy as hell" with his situation. Of course, it helps that he had signed a four-year, $44.8 million extension with the Cavs the month before.

The 2015 first-round pick is averaging a career-high 9.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in Cleveland this season.