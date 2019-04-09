Video: Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City Hype Tape Ahead of UCL Clash

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City on Tuesday in what promises to be an all-action UEFA Champions League quarter-final opening leg.

Manager Pep Guardiola's Citizens are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple, and they'll hope to boost their odds of a first Champions League final appearance by beating Tottenham away.

Spurs opened their new stadium with a 2-0 win in the Premier League over Crystal Palace on Wednesday and will hope to make their European debut there a triumphant one.      

