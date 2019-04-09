Video: Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester City Hype Tape Ahead of UCL Clash

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Right Arrow Icon

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester City on Tuesday in what promises to be an all-action UEFA Champions League quarter-final opening leg.

Manager Pep Guardiola's Citizens are still chasing an unprecedented quadruple, and they'll hope to boost their odds of a first Champions League final appearance by beating Tottenham away.



Spurs opened their new stadium with a 2-0 win in the Premier League over Crystal Palace on Wednesday and will hope to make their European debut there a triumphant one.