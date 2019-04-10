Arsenal vs. Napoli: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info for Europa Match

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Arsenal host Napoli at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

The Gunners overcame Rennes by a 4-3 aggregate scoreline in the round of 16, while Napoli did the same in their tie with Red Bull Salzburg.

The winner of this tie will progress to a semi-final against either Villarreal or Valencia.

Date: Thursday, April 11

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 2 (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA)

Odds: Arsenal (6-4), Draw (53-21), Napoli (21-10)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker

Arsenal have made life difficult for themselves in the knockout phase, losing the first legs of their ties with BATE Borisov 1-0 and Rennes 3-1, respectively, before progressing thanks to 3-0 wins in the second legs.

Napoli also had a scare in the round of 16 when they lost the second leg 3-1 to Salzburg, having won the first 3-0.

With the first leg taking place at home, it's imperative Arsenal get the tie off to a good start, because they've frequently struggled on the road this season.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at Everton on Sunday, and Goal's Charles Watts pulled no punches in his assessment of their performance midway through:

Gunnerblog's James McNicholas noted their struggles away from home, which Opta's Orbinho put them into context:

By contrast, Arsenal have won 14-of-17 matches at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this season, and picked up four wins and a draw from their five Europa League matches at home.

Napoli are a cut above the other sides they've faced in the latter competition, though.

While they've not been quite the same force this season under Carlo Ancelotti that they were under Maurizio Sarri, they're still second in Serie A.

Dries Mertens has three goals and two assists in his last four appearances for the Partenopei, and he hit a milestone when he grabbed his 14th goal of the season against Genoa on Sunday:

Against Arsenal's shaky defence, he'll be a significant threat.

In Napoli, the Gunners received one of the toughest draws possible for the quarter-finals, and they'll need to be at their best over the two legs to progress.