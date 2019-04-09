Virgil van Dijk Says He Voted for Raheem Sterling as PFA Player of the Year

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has confirmed he voted for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling as his PFA Player of the Year.

The Reds centre-back is the favourite for the individual accolade, having excelled at the base of a Liverpool team that tops the table ahead of City as things stand.

Sterling is expected to be one of his nearest competitors for the gong, and Van Dijk outlined the reasons he picked the England international as his choice, per Reuters (via ESPN FC).

"I voted for Raheem Sterling. I did what I thought and I thought he deserves it," said the Dutchman. "He's had a fantastic season. I could have voted for Bernardo Silva as well and another couple of players from Manchester City. But I'm just being honest. I think he has improved a lot as a player."

Given he's in the frame to win the award, Van Dijk was also asked about the significance of winning these types of prizes.

"Of course, you're going to be proud. That's something you have to be, but all the hard work in the training ground is something we all did together," he added. "It is to win something as a team, a collective thing as a club. Hopefully that is something that will happen."

ESPN noted that players are not permitted to vote for team-mates. Per Simon Hughes of The Independent, Sterling is the man most likely to challenge Van Dijk for the accolade:

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville praised the Dutchman ahead of Liverpool's recent clash with Southampton:

Given the manner in which Van Dijk has transformed the Reds defence, it's no surprise he is the favourite.

Last season, there were times when Jurgen Klopp's team would capitulate in matches, as they lacked the appropriate defensive instincts and leadership to get through tough spells in games. However, Van Dijk has solidified the team, along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Sterling has also been exceptional. The forward has established himself as one of the first names of the teamsheet under Pep Guardiola and continues to be a productive presence from out wide, chipping in with 15 Premier League goals.

As relayed by Martyn Ziegler of The Times, in addition to his on-field efforts, Sterling has also made a positive impact away from the pitch:

While both will be keen to win the individual prize, it's other major honours that will matter most to Van Dijk and Sterling come the end of 2018-19. The teams are embroiled in a tight title race—City trail Liverpool by two points with a game in hand—and are both in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

If Sterling was to eventually get the nod over Van Dijk, it doesn't appear as if the Dutchman would have too many complaints.