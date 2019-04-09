WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 37 Expected to Be at New Inglewood Stadium in LA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Aerial shot taken over the new Los Angeles Stadium under construction in Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California, near Los Angeles, 20 February, 2019. - The stadium, which is slated to open in 2020, will be home to the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. It is also scheduled to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)
DANIEL SLIM/Getty Images

WWE just wrapped up WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, and it may already be laying the groundwork for WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

The Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi reported Monday the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams' stadium in Inglewood, California, is the early favorite to land WrestleMania 37. According to Markazi, officials from both the stadium and the city of Los Angeles want to have the experience of hosting a major event in Inglewood ahead of Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Los Angeles has hosted WrestleMania on three occasions. It was one of three cities housing WrestleMania II in 1986 and was the sole home of WrestleMania VII in 1991. The event returned to the City of Angels in 2005 for WrestleMania 21.

WrestleMania VII was originally supposed to be the first outdoor edition of the pay-per-view. WWE initially picked the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the venue, only to move WrestleMania to the L.A. Sports Arena due to lack of ticket sales and general security concerns tied to the Coliseum.

The Inglewood stadium is slated for completion in 2020.

