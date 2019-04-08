Derrick Rose's Agent: Timberwolves PG 'Open' to Return to Bulls in Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 09: Derrick Rose #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the game on March 9, 2019 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Derrick Rose's agent didn't rule out a potential return to the Chicago Bulls as the three-time All-Star point guard approaches free agency this offseason.

B.J. Armstrong addressed the possibility during an interview on 670 The Score in Chicago (h/t Omnisports' E.Jay Zarett):

"I think we're going to look at everything, we want to look at the situation. There isn't a situation we would not look at because Derrick is still a very capable player. We'll see what the Bulls have. There's no secret, there's no doubt that in his heart, Chicago will always be there. We'll see. I don't know what the Bulls are going to do at this particular time. ... If it presented itself, we'd be open to that conversation. We'll find out in due time."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    All NBA Playoff Scenarios 📝

    NBA releases East and West playoff scenarios with 2 days left of regular season

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    All NBA Playoff Scenarios 📝

    NBA releases East and West playoff scenarios with 2 days left of regular season

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Toni Kukoc Deserved Hall-of-Fame Induction?

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Toni Kukoc Deserved Hall-of-Fame Induction?

    Pippen Ain't Easy
    via Pippen Ain't Easy