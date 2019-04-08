Derrick Rose's Agent: Timberwolves PG 'Open' to Return to Bulls in Free Agency

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Derrick Rose's agent didn't rule out a potential return to the Chicago Bulls as the three-time All-Star point guard approaches free agency this offseason.

B.J. Armstrong addressed the possibility during an interview on 670 The Score in Chicago (h/t Omnisports' E.Jay Zarett):

"I think we're going to look at everything, we want to look at the situation. There isn't a situation we would not look at because Derrick is still a very capable player. We'll see what the Bulls have. There's no secret, there's no doubt that in his heart, Chicago will always be there. We'll see. I don't know what the Bulls are going to do at this particular time. ... If it presented itself, we'd be open to that conversation. We'll find out in due time."

