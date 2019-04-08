Report: AJ Styles Suffered Injury at WWE WrestleMania 35; Won't Be on SmackDown

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

AJ Styles appears to have suffered an injury in his victory over Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Monday that Styles was scheduled to participate in a fan event, only to be pulled by WWE. The company told the assembled crowd that Styles was injured, but the nature of the injury remains unclear.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer also reported Styles is no longer scheduled to appear on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live.

The former WWE champion signed a new deal with the company in March, ending any speculation he might jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Even before the injury, Styles' direction post-WrestleMania was anybody's guess.

His feud with Orton made sense because it pitted one star who was a WWE lifer against another who built his reputation in TNA and on the independent circuit. However, it also felt like WWE put them together because they didn't have anything else to do heading into WrestleMania 35.

Money in the Bank on May 19 is WWE's next pay-per-view.

One would assume Daniel Bryan will get an opportunity on that show to win back the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston after losing at WrestleMania. Assuming his injury isn't too serious, perhaps Styles can be one of the wrestlers included in the Money in the Bank ladder match.