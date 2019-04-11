Top Transfer QBs to Watch During 2019 Spring Games

0 of 6

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While it's important to remember a spring game has a relatively small impact on what to expect during the regular season, the scrimmages still carry plenty of entertainment value.

That drama mostly centers around the quarterbacks.

Several former starters at major programs and once-touted recruits will take the field in April for a spring-ending exhibition. Below is a look at the top signal-callers in that category to keep an eye on.

The list is organized based on date and time of the games, beginning with a preview of Jalen Hurts at Oklahoma.

Note: Hunter Johnson would have been featured, but Northwestern doesn't have an exhibition. Indiana's Jack Tuttle and Washington State's Gage Gubrud will miss the spring game due to a lower body injury. Josh Jackson and Shane Buechele won't arrive at Maryland and SMU until the summer.