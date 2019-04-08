2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Lions, Seahawks 'Aggressively' Looking to Trade Down

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions are expected to be among the teams "aggressively" looking to trade down in this month's NFL draft in order to obtain a volume of picks.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the Seahawks and Lions are chief among the teams that think the draft is talent-rich in the second and third rounds. Detroit has the eighth pick in the first round, while Seattle is at No. 21.

The Lions have three picks in the first two days of the draft, one in each round. The Seahawks do not have a second-round pick after trading it to the Houston Texans for Duane Brown.

The Lions are in a better position to recoup draft picks, especially if one of the quarterbacks begins slipping down draft boards. Many have pegged Dwayne Haskins to the New York Giants at No. 6, but if he falls to No. 8, a team like the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 11) or Miami Dolphins (No. 13) could look to move up. The Lions could then look to continue trading down while compiling as many mid-round picks as possible until they find a player they like.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia is familiar with the strategy, given the New England Patriots have regularly traded down in the draft. Patricia was an assistant coach in New England from 2004-17.

The Seahawks are likewise hoping a talented quarterback slips. If a team likes Drew Lock or Daniel Jones, they could call Seattle in an attempt to move up. The Oakland Raiders have picks Nos. 24, 27 and 35 and may not be sold on Derek Carr as their long-term answer.

The Seahawks have only four total picks in the entire draft, fewest of any team. Don't be surprised if they move back even if the pick packages offered aren't that great.