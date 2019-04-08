Arsenal Target Gabriel Martinelli—Highlights of the 17-Year-Old Brazilian

Gabriel Martinelli is being tipped with a move to Arsenal.

The 17-year-old striker has been watched by a host of top clubs but reports suggest Arsenal are going to get him.

On this evidence do you think he will be a success in the Premier League?

Footage: Mycujoo

