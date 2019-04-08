Conor McGregor Congratulates Becky Lynch After WrestleMania; Teases WWE Run

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Conor McGregor could be the latest former UFC star to try his hand at professional wrestling.

McGregor took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate Becky Lynch on her WrestleMania 35 win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and he also teased a potential WWE run:

WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon told TMZ Sports over the weekend that she would "love" for the company to sign McGregor or Rob Gronkowski.

"Anybody who has a real big personality. I'd love to have Gronk in the ring. Conor McGregor, huge personality," McMahon said. "It's really about bringing in the biggest personalities with the best athletic ability."

While McGregor did not make a WrestleMania appearance the way Finn Balor predicted, it's possible the former UFC champion eventually tries his hand in WWE.

He's already fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a high-profile boxing match, and it's likely WWE would dig deep into its checkbooks to sign one of the biggest MMA stars in history.

WWE will likely want to wait until McGregor's legal issues are resolved before deciding to pursue a formal relationship. McGregor is under investigation for sexual assault in Ireland and was arrested for felony strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief in Miami last month for allegedly destroying a fan's phone.

WWE would also have to reckon with McGregor's size disadvantage. While the company has embraced smaller competitors in recent years, McGregor last fought in UFC at 5'9" and 155 pounds.

That would make him one of company's smallest employees, and he does not seem like the type who would be doing high-flying maneuvers as part of 205 Live.