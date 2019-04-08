WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Ranking Biggest Surprises at the Show of Shows

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania is often defined by a few big moments, and this year those moments were Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship and Becky Lynch winning both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte, respectively.

Seeing both of them achieve their dreams was a lot of fun, but it was also predictable. The way WWE build the storylines meant we all knew what was coming in the end.

However, that doesn't mean WrestleMania was without its surprises. A few people shocked the world by winning their matches, and some people even left with titles nobody expected them to win.

Let's go through and rank the biggest surprises from Sunday's epic WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view.