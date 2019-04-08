WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Ranking Biggest Surprises at the Show of Shows

WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Ranking Biggest Surprises at the Show of ShowsApril 8, 2019
WrestleMania is often defined by a few big moments, and this year those moments were Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship and Becky Lynch winning both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles from Ronda Rousey and Charlotte, respectively.
Seeing both of them achieve their dreams was a lot of fun, but it was also predictable. The way WWE build the storylines meant we all knew what was coming in the end.
However, that doesn't mean WrestleMania was without its surprises. A few people shocked the world by winning their matches, and some people even left with titles nobody expected them to win.
Let's go through and rank the biggest surprises from Sunday's epic WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view.
Rey Mysterio Loses in 1 Minute
Just because something is a surprise doesn't mean it's something fans are going to like, and a great example of this happened when Rey Mysterio lost to Samoa Joe on Sunday.
The two future Hall of Fame inductees were fighting over the United States Championship, and many expected to see another classic David vs. Goliath scenario with the cruiserweight.
Instead of seeing Mysterio fight valiantly against his larger opponent, Samoa Joe put him down in one minute with the Coquina Clutch.
The show was running long and WWE was smart to book a couple of short matches, but it should have picked something else because it felt like a waste of two gifted wrestlers.
Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Win Gold
Curt Hawkins had been on a losing streak for well over 200 matches, but that all changes on Sunday when he and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Not only was this the first win for Hawkins in a few years, but it was the first time the former Edgeheads won the tag titles together since The Great American Bash 2008.
That's more than a decade between reigns. Most teams are lucky to win the titles multiple times, let alone across that many years.
Their win was shocking because The Revival hadn't been champions for too long leading to the PPV. This seemed like an easy challenge for Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, but they ended up leaving New Jersey without their belts.
Only time will tell how long this reign lasts, but for now, fans of Hawkins and Ryder can rejoice that their favorite team is no longer WWE's resident pair of jobbers. They are the champions.
The Miz Was Defeated by Shane McMahon
Going into WrestleMania, the most personal storyline was Shane McMahon and The Miz. We all expected this to end with The A-Lister vanquishing his former bestie and getting revenge for his father.
While The Miz stole the show by suplexing McMahon from a camera platform through some tables, it was actually Shane-O-Mac who ended up on top to score the pin once the dust settled.
If the plan is to continue this feud for another match or two, this was a great way to do it. It helps both men maintain their tough image without either of them having to lose outright.
McMahon can brag about winning despite not being in control at the end of the match, and The Miz can continue to seek redemption, so both men have a clear direction moving forward.
The Women's Tag Titles Are IIconic
By far, the most shocking result of the night came when Peyton Royce and Billie Kay won the Women's Tag Team Championships in a Fatal 4-Way match.
Royce and Kay are great characters, but they were up against three tag teams that seemingly outclassed them in experience and wrestling ability.
Natalya and Beth Phoenix were the veterans, Nia Jax and Tamina were the powerhouses and Bayley and Sasha Banks were the successful champions. Kay and Royce felt like they were included just so SmackDown was represented in the match.
Here's the thing: Kay and Royce winning might not be what everyone wanted to happen, but it's what needed to happen.
The IIconics are one of the only tag teams in the division who has been a pair since NXT and well before WWE even thought about introducing a set of women's tag titles. They are part of the reason why these belts were created in the first place.
Also, these titles are meant for women who might not otherwise have a great chance at winning the Women's Championship. They are sort of like the midcard titles of the women's division.
The Boss and The Hugger were the perfect inaugural champions, but this is Kay and Royce's opportunity to prove they are more than the screaming Australians WWE has portrayed them as up to this point.
Even if you aren't a fan of The IIconics, you have to appreciate seeing two long-time wrestling fans like Kay and Royce make their dream come true on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Watch the video above and you will see pure joy and happiness from two Superstars who are normally known for being cruel.
