Peter King on Josh Rosen Trade: Redskins Are 'My Favorite in the Clubhouse'

Peter King of Pro Football Talk says Washington is "my favorite in the clubhouse" to acquire second-year quarterback Josh Rosen should the Arizona Cardinals decide to trade him.

He also said the New York Giants are a contender to trade for Rosen.

King predicted that the Cardinals will draft quarterback Kyler Murray No. 1 overall, saying, "Picking Murray here just makes too much sense, with [Kliff] Kingsbury in love with him."

King doesn't believe the Cardinals will get a premium pick in return for Rosen, however:

"I doubt the Cardinals will have an offer of a 2019 top-50 pick for Rosen; so close to the draft, teams hate parting with high picks. Mike Lombardi, former front-office exec with several teams, told me the other day that first-round picks are like new cars—once you drive one off the lot and own it even for a short time, it’s not worth nearly what it was when you bought it. That’s why I think Washington could try to hold out and pay Arizona the 76th overall pick instead of the 46th."

Both Washington and New York could use a young, franchise quarterback. Washington is going into the season with Case Keenum as the presumed starter. While he's a decent veteran, he isn't the future of the position for the team.

Last season, Keenum threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions with the Denver Broncos, completing 62.3 percent of his passes.

Eli Manning wasn't much better for the Giants, finishing with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 66.0 percent of his passes. He struggled to make plays down the field, and the Giants limped to a 5-11 record, their fifth losing record in six years.

New York is in a better position to address the quarterback position in the draft than Washington with the No. 6 and No. 17 picks in the first round (Washington picks at No. 15). The Giants could stick at No. 6 and hope a player like Dwayne Haskins falls to them, or they could package picks to move up the board.

They could also wait until No. 17 to draft a quarterback, but they risk losing out on the top prospects if they go that route.

Trading for Rosen is the other possibility. While he struggled in 2019, he did so on an impotent offense. Rosen threw for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games, completing just 55.2 percent of his passes. It wasn't pretty, but neither was Arizona's season. Nonetheless, he has a lot of potential, and teams like Washington and New York should absolutely be exploring the possibility of acquiring him.