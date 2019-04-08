Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 was a fun event with some great action and satisfying results, but now that it's over, it's time to start thinking about the future.

WrestleMania 36 is still a year away, but it's never too early to start speculating about what WWE might have planned for the biggest event of 2020.

If you had asked anyone what the main event of WrestleMania 35 would be one year ago, it's doubtful anyone would have said Becky Lynch would win both titles as she was nowhere near the level she is now at the time.

The same thing can be said about Kofi Kingston, but most people would have predicted Seth Rollins would be involved in one of the most high-profile bouts on the card because he has been a top star for the last few years.

Let's make some early predictions for WrestleMania 36 based on what we know right now.