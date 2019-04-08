Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Predictions

Way-Too-Early WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card PredictionsApril 8, 2019
WrestleMania 35 was a fun event with some great action and satisfying results, but now that it's over, it's time to start thinking about the future.
WrestleMania 36 is still a year away, but it's never too early to start speculating about what WWE might have planned for the biggest event of 2020.
If you had asked anyone what the main event of WrestleMania 35 would be one year ago, it's doubtful anyone would have said Becky Lynch would win both titles as she was nowhere near the level she is now at the time.
The same thing can be said about Kofi Kingston, but most people would have predicted Seth Rollins would be involved in one of the most high-profile bouts on the card because he has been a top star for the last few years.
Let's make some early predictions for WrestleMania 36 based on what we know right now.
The Beast Is Back
Brock Lesnar has not signed a new deal with WWE at this point and he is expected to return to UFC for a fight as soon as August, but that doesn't mean he will be gone forever.
The Beast makes a lot of money working a handful of matches for WWE every year and he would be foolish to give that up while he is still capable of working his regular style.
Despite how some fans feel about him, Lesnar is a draw and one of the few legitimate megastars left in the world of combat sports. He brings eyes to any product and is capable of having good matches when he wants to.
He could end up back in the ring with the likes of Roman Reigns or Rollins, but it would be great to finally see him have a showdown with Bobby Lashley.
The Game Hangs Up His Boots
Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of D-Generation X on Saturday, and the next night he went to war with his former Evolution stablemate, Batista.
The Game is still capable of telling a good story, but it's hard not to notice how limited he is in the ring compared to a few years ago.
A career filled with injuries and spending more time working behind the scenes has forced him to work a safer style, and he may decide it's better to call it a career before he gets to the point where he can't walk without help.
Even if he has a retirement match, it doesn't mean he has to stay away forever, it would just mean we would no longer expect to see him at every WrestleMania and SummerSlam.
His main focus is NXT these days, so if he does choose to hang up his boots next year, he will likely do it against someone he brought up from the developmental system like Johnny Gargano or Seth Rollins.
No More New Day
Kofi Kingston winning the WWE title was an amazing moment nobody will ever forget, but his success as a singles star may lead to The New Day dissolving over time.
We have seen this story play out before. Someone in the group will get jealous of all the attention Kingston has been receiving and turn on him so they can challenge him to a match for the WWE Championship.
At this point, Big E is the best option to turn heel. He has the most potential as a singles star due to his size and personality. It would be awesome to see a feud with him and Kingston featured prominently at WrestleMania 36.
WWE doesn't necessarily have to break up the group anytime soon, but they have been together for a long time by today's standards. If the merchandise sales are slowing down, management may feel like it's better to end the stable before it overstays its welcome.
Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen
Once WWE had the entire Four Horsewomen of MMA group under contract, a lot of people assumed we would see them clash with the Four Horsewomen of WWE by now.
This year's show was all about Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey, but if all eight women are still with the company in 12 months, WWE would be stupid not to put this match together.
Lynch, Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley taking on Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir has money written all over it.
They don't need any titles to fight over. All they need is a storyline about proving which group is superior and the WWE Universe would be elated.
This all depends on if Rousey stays with WWE and signs a new contract. If that happens, this match has to happen before the opportunity is gone forever.
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking?
WWE always likes to have some legends involved at WrestleMania in some capacity, whether it be in the ring or as a special guest.
With The Undertaker's in-ring future in doubt, Batista likey being unavailable with Marvel commitments and fewer legends capable of having a match, The Rock is the best option WWE has.
He will likely end up hosting or doing something like serving as a guest referee during a match, but it would be even better if WWE could talking him into having one more showdown.
The dream match in this scenario would be The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. Both men have joked about facing each other before, but if the company wants to make it a reality, it needs to do it sooner rather than later.
This match would sell WrestleMania on its own. The Rock is arguably the biggest celebrity to ever come from the wrestling business.
Seeing him face anyone will make headlines, but having him face one of his own cousins would make for a better story, especially since Reigns will have appeared alongside Rocky in Hobbs and Shaw by that point.
What do you think will happen at WrestleMania 36?