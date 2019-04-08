Kylian Mbappe Sends Message of Support to Eric Choupo-Moting After Shocking Miss

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe has sent a message of support to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after his shocking miss in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw with Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

Choupo-Moting, 30, started only his sixth Ligue 1 game of the season as Thomas Tuchel rung the changes.

Mbappe and Julian Draxler started on the bench, while Angel Di Maria, Marquinhos, Edinson Cavani and Neymar were out of the squad.

A victory would have sealed PSG the Ligue 1 title for 2018-19, and Choupo-Moting opened the scoring after 13 minutes.

But he then conceived to prevent Christopher Nkunku's goal-bound clip from crossing the line with the score at 1-1 in the first half:

As much an inexplicable goal-line clearance as a missed goalmouth opportunity, the former Stoke City forward's intervention has drawn widespread criticism:

However, Mbappe took to Instagram (h/t MailOnline's Harry Slavin) after the match to back his team-mate with a post that read:

"Shame about the title tonight, we tried to do what we could. Big up to Choupo-Moting. I have missed a lot more than you have this season, we stay united as a group and we will support you until the end."

It is far from guaranteed PSG would have gone on to win the title on Sunday had Choupo-Moting not prevented Nkunku's effort from crossing the line.

And the draw against Strasbourg has only delayed the inevitable given PSG are 20 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with eight games remaining.

But it does call in to question the quality of PSG's second string.

The French side's signing of Choupo-Moting was met with general bafflement back in August given he managed just five goals for Stoke last season in 30 Premier League appearances:

He has scored three times in 656 minutes of Ligue 1 football this season, and it is clear he is not an adequate back-up for the likes of Mbappe and Cavani.