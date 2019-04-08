Botched Ronda Rousey Finish Was Right Move, More WrestleMania 35 Hot Takes

3 of 4

As satisfying as it was to watch Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch enjoy their WrestleMania moments and win championship gold on wrestling's biggest stage, a closer look at the WWE they now take over suggests their victories will ultimately change nothing.

Rollins has been at the forefront of Raw, title or not, for the last two years. Even when he was the Intercontinental champion, he was battling Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Dean Ambrose in Raw main events. He has been the uncrowned "guy" on the flagship for quite some time.

A shiny new belt will not change his position, nor will it drastically alter the booking of the brand. That is, with the exception of the fact that the heavyweight champion will actually be on the show every week.

Lynch has been the centerpiece of booking in WWE for the last eight months. Her meteoric rise has afforded her television time most women could only dream of. Her coronation Sunday night was the moment the wrestling world had waited months to see but, like Rollins, will have little effect on the product as a whole.

She was already heavily featured. She was already appearing on both Raw and SmackDown, the undisputed most popular Superstar in the industry. Her win Sunday was merely WWE acknowledging her hard work, unprecedented fan support and breakthrough performances dating back to August.

Kingston is an interesting case because the new WWE champion organically rose to the top of SmackDown Live, thriving on the response of the people. Unlike Rollins and Lynch, there were no plans for him to be in that spot. He seized an opportunity, busted his ass and the people responded.

While his win Sunday was the single most unforgettable moment of the entire show, his future feels a lot more uncertain than Lynch or Rollins'.

Will Vince McMahon and Co. give him a legitimate shot to run with the title or was his win merely to appease fans before he drops the title in short order and SmackDown returns to business as usual?

One can only hope that is not the case but would it really surprise anyone if it was?