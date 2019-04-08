WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Becky Lynch and the Biggest Winners and Losers

WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Becky Lynch and the Biggest Winners and LosersApril 8, 2019
WrestleMania 35 was a marathon of wrestling lasting over seven hours, but thanks to some smart booking decisions by WWE, it wasn't nearly as torturous as it could have been.
While a few results will be questioned by fans, all of the big matches on the card ended the way most of the WWE Universe wanted them to, and in the end, that's the best we can hope for.
Several titles changed hands on Sunday. Some of these wins were predictable, like Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar to claim the Universal Championship, but a few finishes caught fans off guard.
Even with all the excitement from NXT TakeOver, the Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania, WWE still has the Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania. The company always puts a lot of effort into these episodes, so we could see a few more surprises before the week is over.
Let's take a look at which Superstars had the biggest wins and losses at the most important pay-per-view of the year.
Winner: Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch's journey to the main event of WrestleMania happened because the fans demanded it after it looked like she was going to be screwed out of her title match at SummerSlam by a returning Charlotte Flair.
When The Queen won the belt, The Man punched her in the face and set in motion the change to her character that would lead to her becoming one of the most popular Superstars on the entire roster.
Management clearly decided to have her win both belts at the last minute, so it booked Charlotte to defeat Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship so both titles could be on the line.
The Triple Threat match between Charlotte, Lynch and Ronda Rousey was great, but the finish left some wondering if WWE intends to keep this story going or if Rousey simply failed to keep her shoulders down for the three-count.
Regardless of the wonky finish, The Man has taken her place as the rightful leader of the entire women's division. It will be interesting to see if WWE merges the titles or if she defends them separately.
Loser: Rey Mysterio
What more can you say about a two-minute match that ends with Samoa Joe choking out Rey Mysterio to retain the United States Championship?
WWE was smart to make a couple of matches short so the show didn't go any longer than it did, but having such a high-profile Superstars lose this way is confusing.
This will likely lead to at least one more match between them before they move on to new feuds, so Mysterio could redeem himself even if he doesn't come out of this storyline with the belt around his waist.
Winner: Kofi Kingston
The most emotionally satisfying moment at WrestleMania also happened to be one of the most predictable, but that didn't stop Kofi Kingston's victory over Daniel Bryan from being as special as it was.
This was something WWE needed to do after the groundswell of support Kingston received following his stellar performances in both Gauntlet and Elimination Chamber matches.
He has done a lot in his 11-year career, including being part of one of the great tag teams to come along in decades with The New Day, but this is the crowning achievement of his time in WWE.
Bryan is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world and he helped Kingston tell a brilliant story in the ring on Sunday. They both deserve to be applauded for telling their sides of this story over the past few months.
Loser: Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley has all the tools necessary to be a big star in WWE, especially since Vince McMahon is known to like more muscular Superstars, but management keeps failing to use him properly.
It made sense for Finn Balor to appear as The Demon at WrestleMania and win the Intercontinental Championship, but Lashley shouldn't have been forced to lose so quickly.
This is a man who should be dominating everyone he steps into the ring with, but ever since he turned heel and aligned with Lio Rush, The All Mighty has not had the level of success many fans hoped he would achieve when he returned to the company last year.
If Brock Lesnar is out of the picture, WWE should consider giving Lashley a shot at Rollins' universal title to see if he is ready to be back in the main event scene again.
What was your favorite moment from WrestleMania 35?