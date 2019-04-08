WWE WrestleMania 2019 Results: Becky Lynch and the Biggest Winners and Losers

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 was a marathon of wrestling lasting over seven hours, but thanks to some smart booking decisions by WWE, it wasn't nearly as torturous as it could have been.

While a few results will be questioned by fans, all of the big matches on the card ended the way most of the WWE Universe wanted them to, and in the end, that's the best we can hope for.

Several titles changed hands on Sunday. Some of these wins were predictable, like Seth Rollins beating Brock Lesnar to claim the Universal Championship, but a few finishes caught fans off guard.

Even with all the excitement from NXT TakeOver, the Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania, WWE still has the Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania. The company always puts a lot of effort into these episodes, so we could see a few more surprises before the week is over.

Let's take a look at which Superstars had the biggest wins and losses at the most important pay-per-view of the year.