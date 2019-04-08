Look: Charlotte Flair Arrives to WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Via Helicopter

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair arrived to WrestleMania 35 in style.

The SmackDown Live women's champion rode in a helicopter to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. She then walked down a red carpet and into the stadium for her Triple Threat match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Flair was doing a callback to her father. Ric Flair took to the air for his arrival ahead of his match against Nikita Koloff at Great American Bash 1985.

Superstars often pull out all of the stops when it comes to their WrestleMania entrance. Rousey had Joan Jett perform "Bad Reputation" from the stage. Triple H used Mad Max: Fury Road as his inspiration. Rusev rode a tank at WrestleMania 31.

Flair's entrance was perfect in that it was completely in line with the character she portrays on WWE programming—not to mention it's in keeping with her lineage as a Flair.