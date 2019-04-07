Video: Shane McMahon Beats The Miz After Getting Suplexed off Camera Platform

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

The A-Lister indirectly cost himself the win when he suplexed McMahon off a camera platform outside of the ring.

When they landed, both men were unconscious and Shane-O-Mac was on top of The Miz. As a result, the referee had no choice but to count the pinfall and declare the SmackDown Live commissioner the victor.

McMahon signaled his heel turn by attacking The Miz's father at Fastlane, making this one of the most personal matches on the WrestleMania card.

At one point, George Mizanin involved himself in the action to spare his son from McMahon's trademark elbow drop.

George then stepped inside the ring and squared up with McMahon. The Boy Wonder quickly overpowered Mizanin, and seeing his father subject to another beatdown further incensed The Miz.

Sunday was an example that pride often comes before the fall. After being unable to put away McMahon with the Skull-Crushing Finale, The Miz's emotions got the better of him.

Suplexing McMahon off of the platform might have felt good in the moment, but now he'll have to put up with Shane-O-Mac surely celebrating his win on SmackDown Live.