Look: Colin Jost Wears Odell Beckham Browns Jersey for WrestleMania at MetLife

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che, co-hosts for the 70th Emmy Awards, speak to the media before rolling out the gold carpet outside the Microsoft Theatre, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. The awards will be held on Monday. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Colin Jost continues to get on the nerves of WWE fans.

The Saturday Night Live star trolled those in attendance at WrestleMania 35 by wearing a Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey at MetLife Stadium:

The stadium normally houses the New York Giants, which traded Beckham away this offseason after five years with the team.

Jost and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che have been feuding with Braun Strowman as of late and settled it in the ring:

Strowman would go on to win the event by throwing Jost over the rope. 

Jost didn't make friends in Philadelphia either when he wore a New York Mets hat on Monday Night Raw.

