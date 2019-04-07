Look: Colin Jost Wears Odell Beckham Browns Jersey for WrestleMania at MetLife

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Colin Jost continues to get on the nerves of WWE fans.

The Saturday Night Live star trolled those in attendance at WrestleMania 35 by wearing a Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey at MetLife Stadium:

The stadium normally houses the New York Giants, which traded Beckham away this offseason after five years with the team.

Jost and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che have been feuding with Braun Strowman as of late and settled it in the ring:

Strowman would go on to win the event by throwing Jost over the rope.

Jost didn't make friends in Philadelphia either when he wore a New York Mets hat on Monday Night Raw.