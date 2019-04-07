Look: Colin Jost Wears Odell Beckham Browns Jersey for WrestleMania at MetLife

Look: Colin Jost Wears Odell Beckham Browns Jersey for WrestleMania at MetLifeApril 7, 2019
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press
Colin Jost continues to get on the nerves of WWE fans.
The Saturday Night Live star trolled those in attendance at WrestleMania 35 by wearing a Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. jersey at MetLife Stadium:
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp
Colin Jost wearing a OBJ Browns jersey in Metlife is great https://t.co/0ZAJrBLM19
The stadium normally houses the New York Giants, which traded Beckham away this offseason after five years with the team.
Jost and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che have been feuding with Braun Strowman as of late and settled it in the ring:
Strowman would go on to win the event by throwing Jost over the rope.
Jost didn't make friends in Philadelphia either when he wore a New York Mets hat on Monday Night Raw.
The Man Hates Your Comparisons
Being compared to Austin is 'highest of compliments,' but Becky Lynch fought to build her own wrestling legend