Watch Braun Strowman Toss Colin Jost over Top Rope, Win Andre the Giant Memorial

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Braun Strowman won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

Strowman had been feuding with "Weekend Update" hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. He had the last word on the Saturday Night Live cast members, eliminating Che and then throwing Jost over the top rope for the victory.

Many fans inside MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants, were happy to see Jost get his comeuppance after he donned an Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns jersey to the ring.

Che and Jost had the right approach. As soon as the bell rang, they scrambled to the outside and hid under the ring. They re-emerged when The Hardy Boyz had Strowman draped over the top rope.

The opportunistic Che and Jost tried to help push Strowman to the floor. When they failed, it was the beginning of the end.

Jost unsuccessfully attempted to have his therapist reason with The Monster Among Men.

The Battle Royal was largely a showcase for Strowman.

Harper fought in his first televised match since August and was merely a footnote. Harper was involved in one of the match's cooler moments. Strowman kicked him as he had Mustafa Ali up for a suplex, sending Harper and Ali to the outside for a brutal spot.

Heavy Machinery received the spotlight briefly before also falling victim to Strowman.

It's hard to see what this means for Strowman in the grand scheme of things.

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has done little for the victors in recent years. Not to mention, Strowman's stock has steadily trended downward since he lost to Brock Lesnar in roughly three minutes at Crown Jewel.

Maybe this is the year the Battle Royal actually means something, but the achievement feels underwhelming for a wrestler who at one time appeared poised to be the biggest star in the company.