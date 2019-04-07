Maurizio Sarri Says He Wants to Keep Mateo Kovacic at Chelsea

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed he wants to keep midfielder Mateo Kovacic at the club on a permanent basis.

The midfielder is on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and Sarri is keen for the Blues to persuade the Croatia international to prolong his stay, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella.



“Yes, Kovacic is only on loan, of course. I'd like very much that Kovacic will stay with us. You know very well that, in that position, we have some problems because we have only Jorginho.

"In my opinion, Kovacic could become a very good central midfielder. Of course, he is not a defensive midfielder but, as you know, in that position I prefer a very technical player. In the last match, Jorginho touched 161 balls.

"So, for us, it's very important for us to have big quality in that position. Big quality not for the last pass, but big quality in terms of moving the ball.

"No [I don't want to buy another midfielder], I want to try with Kovacic."

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Yet Sarri may not get his wish as Chelsea have been banned from signing new players for the next two transfer windows. The Blues have appealed the decision, which will be heard by FIFA on Thursday, according to Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard.

Kovacic would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge rather than return to Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, per Kinsella and Alberto Pinero. However, he had received criticism during his time with the Premier League side:

Football pundit Sebastien offered his view on Kovacic staying at the club:

Chelsea's transfer plans for the summer will depend on FIFA's decision regarding their current sanction, and also how the club finishes the season.

Sarri's side are currently outside the UEFA Champions League qualification places in the Premier League, but they will move into the top four with a victory over West Ham United on Monday.

They also remain in contention in the UEFA Europa League and play Slavia Praha in the quarter-finals. The winners of the tournament qualify for the Champions League.

If their transfer ban is delayed or overturned, then the ability to offer Champions League football would allow Chelsea to attract a higher calibre of player in the transfer window. It may also be enough to convince Kovacic to leave Real Madrid and join Chelsea permanently.