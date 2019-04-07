Report: Rodney McGruder Waived by Heat After 3 Seasons with Team

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

The Miami Heat have gained some roster flexibility after waiving guard Rodney McGruder, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Albert Nahmad of Heat Hoops broke down the financial implications of the move:

McGruder had appeared in 65 games this season, starting 45, while posting averages of 7.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He was making $1.54 million for the 2018-19 season and was set to hit free agency in the summer.

The 27-year-old had seen his role decrease throughout the year and then missed several weeks because of a knee injury. He came back for three games but only scored six points in 43 combined minutes.

He had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes against the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat are still fighting or a playoff spot—currently 1.5 games behind the Detroit Pistons after Sunday's loss—but they clearly didn't feel he provided enough value to the team.

McGruder had spent three seasons with Miami after going undrafted out of Kansas State, averaging 6.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 96 appearances over his first two years with the team.

Whether or not he is claimed before the end of the season, he has likely showed enough to get another role in the NBA for 2019-20.