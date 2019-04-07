Antonio Brown Rips JuJu Smith-Schuster; Says WR Fumbled Away Steelers' Playoffs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) taks with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Antonio Brown got out of Pittsburgh, but he's not done throwing shade at his former Steelers teammates.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday and laid the blame for the Steelers missing the 2018 playoffs on JuJu Smith-Schuster:

To be fair, Smith-Schuster agrees with Brown's sentiment and said so himself. The wideout put the blame on his shoulders after he fumbled the ball away on what could have been a game-tying or game-winning drive in the Steelers' Week 16 loss to the New Orleans Saints:

However, Smith-Schuster didn't agree with Brown's criticism on Sunday, choosing to fire back:

It's clear there is no love lost between the two former teammates. Smith-Schuster, while not as outwardly critical of Brown, sent a not-so-subtle jab to AB on March 10 (the day Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders):

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic noted that Brown was irate on the sidelines following the play in Smith-Schuster's tweet because he thought the ball should have gone in his direction.

Brown made no friends on his way out the door in Pittsburgh, notably ripping quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and coach Mike Tomlin

The Steelers and Raiders do not play in 2019. 

Unfortunately. 

