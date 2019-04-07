FA Cup 2019 Final: Manchester City vs. Watford Schedule After Semi-Final Results

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Watford will take on Manchester City in the 2019 FA Cup final after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling game on Sunday:

Goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez put Wolves in charge, but substitute Gerard Deulofeu pulled one back before Troy Deeney forced extra-time with a stoppage-time penalty.

Deulofeu then rolled home the winner in the first period of extra-time to complete the comeback and keep the Hornets' FA Cup dreams alive.

Watford go on to meet Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on May 18, although the kick-off time has yet to be announced.



Manchester City have already tasted victory at Wembley this season. The Citizens lifted the Carabao Cup in February after a penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's side progressed to the final on Saturday by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game after just four minutes.

The final will be broadcast on BBC One and BT Sport in the UK. ESPN has coverage of the competition in the U.S.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Watford started strongly against Wolves in the second semi-final and carved out an excellent chance when Deeney crossed for Andre Gray, but the striker could only volley an effort over the crossbar.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side burst into life towards the end of the first 45 minutes. Leander Dendoncker forced goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes into a good save with a shot that took a deflection off Craig Cathcart.

Wolves then took the lead from a well-worked corner. The ball was played short to Diogo Jota, who flighted a ball to the back post for Doherty to head home:

The Black Country side then went close to doubling their lead two minutes later. Jota went on a strong run and curled an effort just wide of Gomes' post.

Watford came close to an equaliser just before half-time. Deeney again found Gray in the penalty area, but Wolves captain Conor Coady intervened with a crucial block:

Wolves doubled their lead just after the hour mark in superb style. Jimenez controlled a free-kick into the box on his chest and then volleyed past Gomes:

Watford pulled one back with just over 10 minutes remaining through Deulofeu. The former Barcelona man latched on to a loose ball and chipped the ball beautifully over John Ruddy:

The goal set up a tense finish and Watford managed to send the game into extra-time with a stoppage-time equaliser from the penalty spot.

Dendocker brought down Deeney and the striker kept his nerve to power the spot-kick past Ruddy:

Deulofeu then produced another moment of real quality to put Watford ahead for the first time in the tie in the first period of extra-time.

The winger swapped passes with Gray, held off Coady and then coolly rolled the ball past Ruddy to send Watford into the FA Cup final.

It was a memorable comeback from Watford to win after being 2-0 down with 79 minutes on the clock, but they'll need to produce more heroics if they are to beat Manchester City in the final in May.