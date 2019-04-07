Gerard Deulofeu Leads Watford Past Wolves, into FA Cup Final vs. Manchester City

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Gerard Deulofeu came off the bench to score a brilliant brace to send Watford into the 2019 FA Cup final. Deulofeu's prolific cameo brought the Hornets back from two goals down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez put Wolves into a commanding lead, before Deulofeu scored a superb chip to reduce the deficit. Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot deep into normal time after drawing a foul from Leander Dendoncker.

Deulofeu continued to conjure magic in extra time, slotting the winner past John Ruddy after a brilliant solo run.

The goal means the Hornets will now face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 18 May.

What's Next?

Wolves return to Premier League duty with a trip to Southampton on Saturday. Watford won't be in action until Monday, 15 April when the Hornets host Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

