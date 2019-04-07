Gerard Deulofeu Leads Watford Past Wolves, into FA Cup Final vs. Manchester City

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu, front right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Watford and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Gerard Deulofeu came off the bench to score a brilliant brace to send Watford into the 2019 FA Cup final. Deulofeu's prolific cameo brought the Hornets back from two goals down to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 after extra time at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.  

Goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez put Wolves into a commanding lead, before Deulofeu scored a superb chip to reduce the deficit. Troy Deeney equalised from the penalty spot deep into normal time after drawing a foul from Leander Dendoncker.

Deulofeu continued to conjure magic in extra time, slotting the winner past John Ruddy after a brilliant solo run.

The goal means the Hornets will now face Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, 18 May.

What's Next?

Wolves return to Premier League duty with a trip to Southampton on Saturday. Watford won't be in action until Monday, 15 April when the Hornets host Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

