2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Michigan LB Devin Bush to Meet with Giants

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush is reportedly visiting with the New York Giants on Sunday night into Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants hold two picks in the first round of this year's NFL draft, Nos. 6 and 17.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.