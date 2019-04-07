2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Michigan LB Devin Bush to Meet with Giants

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2019

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush is reportedly visiting with the New York Giants on Sunday night into Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants hold two picks in the first round of this year's NFL draft, Nos. 6 and 17.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

