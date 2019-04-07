Unai Emery Says He Can Improve Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is confident his coaching methods will help improve the games of star forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The duo have been standout performers for the Gunners this season, linking up well together on the field and developing a bond away from it.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's game with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, Emery said he will continue to demand lots from Lacazette and Aubameyang and outlined some of the drills he uses to help improve goalscorers, per Jon West of the Daily Telegraph:

"Every striker has developed with me in the past. I am very happy now, but I am very, very demanding of them to continue creating chances, and also scoring them. Individual scoring targets are what's best for the team. I did that in the past and in the present with them.

"In training I say to them, 'When I have one ball, in training, I imagine you'll score one goal, every time. Score, score, score'. That's my mentality – I push them with this mentality. That's the best development for them and for the team."

As West noted, Emery listed some of the high-profile forwards who have made strides under his guidance, including David Villa, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

At the start of the season, there were question marks as to how the Arsenal boss would get the best out of the two strikers. But as Unibet highlighted, they have each been able to make a big impact:

In Monday's 2-0 win over Newcastle United, Lacazette and Aubameyang dovetailed tremendously for the second goal:

While some thought the two couldn't operate in the same setup, the strikers' talents have been complementary this term.

Aubameyang is a penalty-box player and often the man who gets on the end of opportunities with his anticipation and searing speed. Meanwhile, Lacazette has shown that he can be more than a goalscorer, often dropping into deeper positions and knitting together attacking patterns of play.

That edge both players have in front of goal has been crucial in Arsenal's involvement in the race for the top four, and a win on Merseyside on Sunday would push them up to third.

As Omnisport shared, prior to the clash at Goodison Park, Emery gave his thoughts on the top-four battle:

Arsenal are set for an intriguing summer of transfer business, especially with Aaron Ramsey moving on to Juventus. However, the Gunners can at least be confident with their options up top, as they have two top-level strikers in the peak years of their careers.

For Emery, the challenge will not only be improving Lacazette and Aubameyang but building a team around the pair to further enhance their talents. If he can do so with some smart summer recruitment, Arsenal are capable of being a force again next term.