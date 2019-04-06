Zach LaVine: Healthy Bulls 'Automatically' a Playoff Team Next Season

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIApril 6, 2019

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Nuggets won 135-105. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are the fourth-worst team in the NBA, but guard Zach LaVine is confident his squad will find itself toward the top of the league as soon as next season. 

When asked if a healthy Bulls would make next year's postseason, LaVine told the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, "Yeah, automatically."

LaVine has led the Bulls with 23.7 points per game across 63 contests.

Chicago sits at 22-57 entering Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

 

Related

    Predicting the NBA's Next 5 MVP's 👑

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predicting the NBA's Next 5 MVP's 👑

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    2019 HOF Class Announced 🏆

    ⭐Vlade Divac ⭐Sidney Moncrief ⭐Paul Westphal ⭐Bobby Jones

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    2019 HOF Class Announced 🏆

    ⭐Vlade Divac ⭐Sidney Moncrief ⭐Paul Westphal ⭐Bobby Jones

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Potential Cinderellas of the NBA Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Potential Cinderellas of the NBA Playoffs

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Clippers Need to Embrace the 3 to Make Postseason Noise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Need to Embrace the 3 to Make Postseason Noise

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report