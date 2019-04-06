Zach LaVine: Healthy Bulls 'Automatically' a Playoff Team Next Season

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are the fourth-worst team in the NBA, but guard Zach LaVine is confident his squad will find itself toward the top of the league as soon as next season.

When asked if a healthy Bulls would make next year's postseason, LaVine told the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, "Yeah, automatically."

LaVine has led the Bulls with 23.7 points per game across 63 contests.

Chicago sits at 22-57 entering Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.